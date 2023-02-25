Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Mild start to the weekend with windy finish

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Mild start to the weekend with a little change for Sunday
Mild start to the weekend with a little change for Sunday 03:28

What a great way to get the weekend started! Friday finally delivered a high temperature above freezing!

The Mile High City was below freezing for 62 hours since Wednesday. The coldest wind chill temperature was Thursday morning at 27 below zero!

Now we have a warm up to look forward to as we head into the weekend. A high pressure ridge is backing into the eastern side of the state helping to bring in warm southwesterly winds east of the Rockies.

This should send metro temps into the 50s. 

DIA out into northeastern Colorado will stay in the 40s and 30s. Cold air will hold on in that corner of the state.

There may be a few light snow showers in the northern mountains on Saturday with high temperatures in mostly in the 30s to low 40s.

A small storm system pushed by a huge storm trough over California will swing thru on Sunday. This will bring in more mountain snow especially in the southwestern corner of the state by lunchtime on Sunday. 

Then, snow will spread northward during the afternoon with lots of wind. Driving could be tricky in the high country late in the day on Sunday. Snow amounts shouldn't be to large maybe 1 to 3 inches in the northern mountains with 3 to 6 inches in the San Juan Mountains.

Sunday afternoon in Denver will get windy and cloudy. There also, may be a few passing showers between 3pm and 8pm. With a rain/snow mix briefly possible. Highs before that should be in the mid 50s.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 8:04 PM

