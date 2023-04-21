Colorado Weather: Long term outlook shows a little good news

The new 30 and 90 day climate outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is out and it might be a little good news for the drought situation. The recent drought monitor moved the Denver metro area from abnormally dry to moderate drought heading into the last week of April. Drought worsens for Denver metro area

Credit: CBS4

The 30 day outlook for the month of May has all of Colorado as normal for temperature and precipitation. This would be good news for moisture as typically, May is one of our wettest months on average. So a normal or average May would be a beneficial occurrence to battle the drought situation.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

The 90 day outlook is very similar. This includes the months of May, June and July. For precipitation again all of the state is in the normal category. On average May thru July does deliver good moisture as afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms develop. With the monsoon flow typically starting up in July.

Credit: CBS4

The southern part of Colorado may be heating up as we go into the late spring/early summer. The 90 day temperature outlook has that half of the state inching into the slightly above average warmth.

Credit: CBS4

That is something we have to watch closely. If the added heat comes with a dry pattern fire danger may be a concern when we get to that time frame.