Colorado Weather: Drought worsens for Denver Metro Area

While our mountains continue to see beneficial rain and snow the eastern plains continue to see drought conditions worsen in what should be one of the wetter months for the Front Range and eastern plains. This weeks drought monitor shows that the Denver metro area has gone from abnormally dry to moderate drought. Areas around Boulder up into the Greeley area remain abnormally dry. While, the Fort Collins area is on the line from no drought to abnormally dry which is the precursor to drought.

Credit: CBS4

The worst areas continue to be the Pueblo area up into southern Lincoln county. Where the drought rating is severe to extreme.

Credit: CBS4

Across the state the categories of Abnormally Dry and Moderate Drought both jumped up 4% over last week. Most of that was in the Denver metro area and across the Sangre De Cristo mountains. The majority of the eastern plains are in moderate drought conditions with the extreme southeast corner of the state still sitting in severe to extreme.

Credit: CBS4

The western and northern mountains are in great shape with no drought in those areas due to the heavy snow storms during the winter and spring season. The Sangre De Cristo mountains up into the high country around South Park and part of the northern Front Range remain abnormally dry.