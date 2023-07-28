Colorado Weather: Hot temps and t-storms stay with us thru the weekend

Happy Friday with more heat and more storms popping in the afternoon

Happy Friday! And it looks like it will be a "FRY--DAY" for most of Colorado. The thermal ridge of high pressure remains in place over the Rockies and Great Plains. With no big change until Tuesday of next week.

High temperatures will cap of the week with 90s to low 100s for eastern and western Colorado for Friday afternoon. Mountain temps should rise into the 80s with early sunshine.

There is a repeat performance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to get fired up with the heat of the day and monsoon moisture flow.

Severe weather will be limited to northeastern Colorado. From just east of Fort Collins out to the northeastern corner of the state. The greatest threat is 60 mph wind gusts and the possiblitly of 1 inch diameter hail.

The weekend will continue to be hot and stormy. With Denver metro highs in the mid 90s.

We are still expecting slightly cooler temp as we get into the first week of August with a better chance for late day thunderstorms.

