Colorado Weather: Hot temps and t-storms stay with us thru the weekend

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Happy Friday with more heat and more storms popping in the afternoon
Happy Friday! And it looks like it will be a  "FRY--DAY" for most of Colorado. The thermal ridge of high pressure remains in place over the Rockies and Great Plains. With no big change until Tuesday of next week.

us-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

High temperatures will cap of the week with 90s to low 100s for eastern and western Colorado for Friday afternoon. Mountain temps should rise into the 80s with early sunshine.

day-0.png
Credit: CBS4

There is a repeat performance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to get fired up with the heat of the day and monsoon moisture flow.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Severe weather will be limited to northeastern Colorado. From just east of Fort Collins out to the northeastern corner of the state. The greatest threat is 60 mph wind gusts and the possiblitly of 1 inch diameter hail.

spc-day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

The weekend will continue to be hot and stormy. With Denver metro highs in the mid 90s.

weekend-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

We are still expecting slightly cooler temp as we get into the first week of August with a better chance for late day thunderstorms.

extended-am.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

