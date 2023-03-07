Colorado Weather: Freezing drizzle could make Tuesday morning drive slick

Colorado has a back-door cold front sliding in from Nebraska and the Dakotas. This will bring in a foggy and drizzly change for the morning drive.

Early Tuesday morning low clouds, fog, freezing drizzle and a few flakes of snow will be pushing in against the Front Range.

This may make a few roads slick for the morning commute early on Tuesday. The low clouds will linger over most of eastern Colorado throughout the day. While mostly sunny skies will be the rule in the mountains and most of the west.

High temperatures around the Denver metro area will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. With the cooler pattern spreading all the way into extreme southeastern Colorado. Temperatures on the eastern plains will be much like what the mountains will experience by afternoon.

The cooler change will linger with the area for the rest of the week. Wednesday morning may have another round of fog, drizzle and flurries. The best chance for snow this week will be on Thursday. But, even with that there will be little to no accumulation for the Denver metro area. Right now it looks like a trace to a half inch if that.

Slightly larger accumulations may occur further north in Colorado from Loveland and Greeley up to Cheyenne. Even with that it looks like the most in that area would be around an inch.