Colorado Weather: Dense fog covers Front Range cities

Cold air and moisture from latest snow blast are teaming up to create a fog-filled start to Thursday.

CBSColorado Cam I-70 and I-25

Fog began forming overnight up and down the I-25 corridor and began to thicken up right around sunrise on Thursday morning.

CBSColorado Cam I-70 and Evergreen Parkway

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for the Front Range Urban Corridor from Fort Collins down through Denver to Monument Hill until 10am. Visibility may drop as low as a quarter mile from time to time.

DIA is included in the Fog Advisory and could have a few delays as a result. The Dense Fog Advisory also, includes areas of the eastern plains including cities such as Wray, Yuma, and Burlington.

The fog should begin to lift and thin out after 10am. If you are coming out for our Together for Colorado Toy Drive temperatures should rise above freezing after 10am with a high near 40 under partly sunny skies.