Colorado tornado warning goes into effect in eastern Weld County

A tornado warning is in effect in Weld County, Colorado. It was issued just after 4:45 p.m.

It was set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

It was on the far eastern side of the county, close to New Raymer and on the south end of the Pawnee National Grassland.

🌪 COLORADO TORNADO WARNING for the area outlined in red until 5/27 5:15PM. If you're in this area, move to an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building. Track storms at https://t.co/xdHtpejCMD #cowx pic.twitter.com/t89I2GdGFG — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) May 27, 2025

So far there are no reports of any damage or any injuries.

For anyone who is in the area where the tornado warning is in effect, move to an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

The First Alert Weather Center predicted strong storms on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some were possibly going to be severe.