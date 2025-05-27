Watch CBS News
Colorado tornado warning goes into effect in eastern Weld County

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A tornado warning is in effect in Weld County, Colorado. It was issued just after 4:45 p.m.

It was set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

It was on the far eastern side of the county, close to New Raymer and on the south end of the Pawnee National Grassland.

So far there are no reports of any damage or any injuries.

For anyone who is in the area where the tornado warning is in effect, move to an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

The First Alert Weather Center predicted strong storms on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some were possibly going to be severe.

