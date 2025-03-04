Watch CBS News
Local News

State of Colorado permanently strips cardiologist Stephen Matthews of medical license, six months after rape convictions

By Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado prosecutors: Convicted rapist tried to "scrub" evidence from his phone
Colorado prosecutors: Convicted rapist tried to "scrub" evidence from his phone 03:10

The Colorado Medical Board on Tuesday formally stripped former doctor Stephen Matthews of his medical license, six months after a jury convicted him of rape, and four months after he was sent to prison for 158 years after drugging and raping women he met on online dating sites.

stephen-matthews.jpg
Stephen Matthews Colorado Department of Corrections

Matthews, who was a cardiologist, had agreed to stop practicing medicine in May 2023, after date rape charges were filed against him in Denver. On Tuesday, in a document signed by Matthews, that agreement was converted to a permanent revocation of his license. He had been practicing medicine in Colorado since 2021, according to state records.

In the new agreement, Matthews conceded that if the case against his medical license was proved, he would be found to have committed "unprofessional conduct." As of Tuesday, Matthews and state regulators agreed "he is permanently relinquishing a license to practice in Colorado." In the agreement, Matthews, who is currently incarcerated in the Crowley County Correctional Facility, "agrees not to apply for reactivation, reinstatement or issuance of a new license to practice medicine in Colorado at any time in the future." The newly posted document says the terms of the order were "mutually negotiated and determined."

matthews.jpg
Stephen Matthews CBS

Police, prosecutors and a string of women say between 2019 and 2023, Matthews met women on dating apps then drugged and sexually assaulted them.

At his October 2024, sentencing, Matthews' lawyer indicated the former cardiologist planned to appeal his convictions.

Brian Maass
Brian-Maass.jpg

Your Investigator Brian Maass has a reputation for breaking major stories at CBS News Colorado. He is a veteran reporter who has established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Read his reports or check out his bio & send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.