Colorado State Patrol reminds motorcyclists that lane splitting is still illegal

Colorado State Patrol is putting out a reminder to motorcyclists that lane splitting is illegal in Colorado. This is when motorcyclists weave in and out of traffic while cars are moving.

Senate Bill 24-079 on lane filtering was signed into law on April 4. The new law allows motorcyclists to pass between vehicles stopped on the roadway. The law became effective on August 7.

This law allows motorcyclists to pass or overtake other vehicles if:

The other vehicles are stopped, such as waiting at a traffic light.

They pass on the left.

The lane is wide enough to pass safely.

They do not exceed 15 mph when passing.

A motorcycle rider may not pass:

On the right side of vehicles, including the shoulder.

In a lane of traffic moving in the opposite direction.

Colorado State Patrol says every time a motorcyclist decides to illegally split lanes, it puts everyone at risk.

"It is very dangerous," Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said. "You are putting yourself and others in an unnecessary risk. Different things can happen on that road that maybe you don't see and that could cause you to hit one of those vehicles and possibly endanger your life."

Troopers say if you are caught lane splitting, you can face charges including reckless driving.