Colorado's new lane filtering law creates safer roadways for motorcyclists

A new traffic law will go into effect in Colorado on Wednesday that is focused on the safety of motorcyclists. Senate Bill 24-079 on lane filtering was signed into law on April 4.

The new law allows motorcyclists to pass between vehicles stopped on the roadway. The law becomes effective on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The new lane filtering law in Colorado allows motorcyclists to pass between vehicles stopped on the roadway. CBS

Once in place, it will allow motorcyclists to pass or overtake other vehicles if:

The other vehicles are stopped, such as waiting at a traffic light.

They pass on the left.

The lane is wide enough to pass safely.

They do not exceed 15 mph when passing.

A motorcycle rider may not pass:

On the right side of vehicles, including the shoulder.

In a lane of traffic moving in the opposite direction.

The Colorado State Patrol says this new law is in place to keep everyone safe on the roads, especially motorcyclists.

"You can't use the shoulder, you can't go into an oncoming lane and again, if traffic is moving, you can't pass that either," Colonel Matthew C. Packard with Colorado State Patrol said.

Colorado's lane filtering law goes into effect on Aug. 7. Lane splitting remains illegal. CBS

Lane filtering will be common at stop lights or gridlocked traffic. It allows motorcyclists to navigate toward the front of the traffic line, avoiding being struck from behind while in traffic.

Lane filtering is not the same as lane splitting. Lane filtering allows motorcyclists to pass stopped vehicles on the left side. Lane splitting, which remains prohibited, involves riding between lanes of moving vehicles.