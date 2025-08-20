Colorado ski resorts look forward to opening day of the 2025/2026 season

Ski bums who want to get back on the slopes can see the light at the end of the long, hot summer tunnel. On Wednesday, Vail Resorts announced when its ski resorts will open. And winter is coming despite near-record temperatures forecasted by the First Alert Weather team for Denver this week.

There is always a race to see who will be first to open in Colorado. This year will be no different. Arapahoe Basin, Keystone, and Loveland all say they hope to open in October, depending on snow conditions.

Communications Director for Loveland Ski Area, Loryn Roberson, told CBS News Colorado Wednesday, "We'll open as soon as possible."

Loveland does not set a specific opening date; however, "weather permitting, we hope to have the snow guns fired up toward the end of September," Roberson said.

Crested Butte Resort

Wolf Creek Ski Area opened first during the 2024-2025 ski season.

Colorado has 21 major ski mountains, with smaller hills peppered throughout the high country.

Other opening dates:

Nov. 7: Breckenridge

Nov. 7: Copper Mountain

Nov. 14: Vail

Nov. 26: Beaver Creek

Nov. 26: Crested Butte

Nov. 27: Aspen Mountain

Nov. 27: Snowmass

Dec. 13: Aspen Highlands

Dec. 13: Buttermilk

Keystone Resort




