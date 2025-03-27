Proposed bill in Colorado would require age verification to access adult websites

A proposed bill that aims to protect minors in Colorado from accessing adult content is moving forward.

Senate Bill 25-201 is designed to address rising concerns around children's access to explicit and harmful content on the internet. The bill would implement age verification measures for platforms hosting this content, offering a way to protect minors without stifling adult access.

Pornographic content is easily accessible by anyone with an internet connection. Research shows that over half of children aged 11 to 13 have encountered explicit content, often unintentionally.

This bill goes further than simply clicking "yes" or "no" when asked if a user is 18. It would require these platforms to verify that users are of legal age.

The process would focus on age, not identity, ensuring that users can prove their age without disclosing personal information. SB 25-201 mandates the use of certified age verification technologies that do not store or share personal data.

"The bill requires what we already require in the industry, which is to immediately delete any personal info used in that process," said Ian Corby with the Age Verification Providers Association. "There's even one solution where you just wave your fingers around, because this tendon ages differently, and they can figure out your age with 99% certainty."

Previous attempts to pass similar laws have faced legal challenges due to overreach, often threatening to restrict access to legal content. Sponsors of the bill said it avoids those pitfalls by targeting only the harmful content and applying age verification solely to users seeking access to adult materials.

Supporters said this bill underscores the importance of community responsibility while safeguarding the next generation. They also believe age checks would protect against the mental health consequences of early exposure, like social isolation, misconduct and depression.

Opponents also believe children shouldn't have access, but they said age verification violates adults.

Critics raised concerns about its potential to infringe on personal freedoms and privacy. They said that age verification technologies could lead to unintended consequences, such as data breaches or the circumvention of privacy rights. Some fear it also robs people of anonymity and threatens to bar individuals who either lack government ID or whose age is misidentified by the relevant technology.

Both sides agree there needs to be a balance between protecting children and respecting privacy.