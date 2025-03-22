Watch CBS News
Sports

Colorado Rockies' Thairo Estrada breaks wrist when hit by Kumar Rocker pitch and will miss 4 to 8 weeks

/ AP

Colorado's Thairo Estrada broke his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Texas' Kumar Rocker and will be out four to eight weeks, manager Bud Black said Friday.

Estrada, injured on a 97.1 mph sinker leading off Thursday's game, was expected to be the Rockies' second baseman when they open at Tampa Bay on March 28.

The 29-year-old spent the past four seasons with San Francisco and hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year, when he was sidelined by a sprained left wrist between June 27 and July 9 and again between July 25 and Aug. 19.

Dodgers Rockies Spring Baseball
Colorado Rockies second base Thairo Estrada (39) bats during a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Darryl Webb / AP

He was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 30 and on Oct. 1 elected to become a free agent.

Estrada has a .251 average with 48 homers, 195 RBIs and 52 stolen bases in 469 games over parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees (2019-20) and the Giants (2021-24).

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.