Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers wins first-ever Gold Glove

Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers can now wear gold on his glove forever. The young star won his first-ever Gold Glove award Tuesday.

Rodgers is the second Rockies second baseman to win the award, following D.J. LeMahieu, who won it in 2014, 2017, and 2018. He's the eighth player in team history to win a Gold Glove, joining LeMahieu, Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gonzalez, Troy Tulowitzki, Todd Helton, Neifi Perez, and Larry Walker.

He was second in Major League Baseball overall and led all second basemen in Defensive Runs Saved with 22, the most since Darwin Barney did it for the Chicago Cubs in 2012. His 3.0 Defensive Wins Above Replacement statistic tied for the most in the Majors with the Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes. That stat is the third-highest in Rockies team history, and the highest since Tulowitzki's 3.9 in 2007.

Rodgers appeared in 137 games in 2022, which is a career high. In 2021, Rodgers struggled with injuries early in the season, delaying his first appearance until late May. He struggled with production early on in the season but came on strong as the year progressed and continued that production through the 2022 season. He led all second basemen with 99 double plays and 411 assists.

Rodgers is now eligible for the Platinum Glove, given to the best overall fielder in each league, as voted on by fans. The winner will be announced Friday, November 11th.