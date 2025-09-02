Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland gets ejected in first inning after shoving match with San Francisco players
Some fireworks ignited in the infield on Tuesday night at Coors Field in the game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants. Starting pitcher Kyle Freeland was ejected along with two Giants players in the first inning after getting into a shoving match.
The situation began when Giants player Rafael Devers hit a home run and he and Freeland exchanged words while he was on his way to first base. Then Matt Chapman of the Giants ran up and pushed Freeland. Then the benches cleared and it took a few moments for the chaos to end.
In addition to Freeland, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman were ejected.
Pitcher Antonio Senzatela came in to relieve Freeland at the mound.
The Rockies have been eliminated from the playoffs and are on pace to finish with the worst record in the MLB. If they lose Tuesday night's game, they will have reached 100 losses for the second straight season.