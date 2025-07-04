Colorado offers new funding to protect places of worship following Boulder attack

Colorado's Jewish community is still healing after last month's deadly terror attack in Boulder. In response, Gov. Jared Polis announced an additional $250,000 in funding to help protect synagogues, mosques, churches and other vulnerable places of worship.

CBS Colorado's Tori Mason interviews Gov. Jared Polis. CBS

The money comes on top of $1 million previously allocated through Colorado's Nonprofit Security Grant Program. Organizations at increased risk of hate crimes can now apply for the added support.



Polis acknowledged that antisemitic acts are rising nationwide and said it's crucial the state takes action.



"We want to make sure it's available so people of all faiths in our state feel comfortable in their places of worship," said Polis. "I think it's very important that we not only condemn it here in Colorado, but we also put our money where our mouth is and get out these grants that can make a real difference in communities."



Months before the Boulder attack, Aurora's only synagogue, Ohr Avner Community Center, was vandalized. Someone smashed its windows and doors in what Rabbi David Araiev described as a traumatic moment for his congregation.



The congregation raised $25,000 for repairs and safety upgrades. New doors and windows were installed, along with improved cameras. But the biggest source of security, Rabbi Araiev says, came from local police. Since the March vandalism, a police car has been stationed outside Ohr Avner nearly 24/7.



While the vandal has not been caught, Araiev says investigators told him they are still pursuing leads.



"They give us the feeling that we are heard. You see the police standing here all the time, patrolling and checking with me about the safety of the community," Araiev said.



The new funding can be used for security planning, surveillance systems, reinforced doors and even contracted guards during worship hours.



"There can be people who are worried about even going to their synagogue or church or mosque," Polis said. "Just having a security guard there can bring peace of mind."



Polis praised the way Colorado's interfaith communities have come together in the face of hate.



"There's a great reservoir of goodwill that people can tap into. The Jewish community of Boulder really felt that solidarity from the Christian and Muslim communities, and others who stepped up to support vulnerable members of the community," said Polis. "There's a lot of vitriol, not just in our country but across the world. People are being attacked because of who they are or what they believe. That has no place in Colorado."



Rabbi Araiev says Ohr Avner will apply for the new funds and hopes to use them for better cameras and fencing.



Despite the threats, the rabbi had a message for those who feel afraid to worship.



"We have to be together, united, and let it not happen again," said Araiev. "They wanted to create violence and fear. We're not going to let it happen."



Colorado's faith organizations can apply for the new funding through the state's Nonprofit Security Grant Program.