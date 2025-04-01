Police investigate vandalism at Colorado synagogue

Police in Colorado are investigating after an Aurora synagogue was vandalized Sunday night.

Rabbi David Araiev began leading the Ohr Avner Community Center in 2014. Today, it is Aurora's only official synagogue and serves 200 families.

They've had their share of threats over the years, but this week, Araiev says hate came knocking in the form of several rocks.

"I saw the broken window, the door was broken, and I couldn't believe that this had happened," Araiev said. "It's heartbreaking when you see these things."

Surveillance video from Sunday at 8:30 p.m. shows a person throwing rocks at the synagogue's windows and doors. The suspect is seen wearing a blue hoodie (possibly The North Face brand), blue jeans, and brown or gray shoes.

Surveillance footage from an Aurora synagogue shows a man throwing rocks at the door and windows of the Ohr Avner Community Center on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Aurora Police Department

Araiev's said he's grateful that person didn't get inside.

"We have been asking for some time to build a defense here, to protect the people. This is the only synagogue that we have. It's very important to make sure that it continues," he said. "We have two buildings. He only touched this building. The synagogue is here. He didn't touch the other building."

Aurora police referred the case to their bias-motivated investigator, a detective from the Investigate Support Section who works sensitive cases full-time.

"We always want to believe that it's random. We want to believe, but when you see the footage, it does not look like that," said Araiev. "We want to believe that these times have passed, but you see these things are still happening."

The synagogue has already raised over $10,000 to repair the damages. Police have advised them to get an updated security system, with better lights and cameras, and a safe for their torahs.

The vandalism comes as Passover, a time of reflection and liberation, approaches.

Araiev says this attack isn't just about damage but the larger fight against division.

"I want people to know that this hatred is going on, and we have to stop it. We have to be together, united, and let it not happen again," said Araiev. "They wanted to create violence and fear. We're not going to let it happen."

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-1680.

If the public wishes to make a report about a bias-motivated crime, they can do so by calling the Aurora911 center at 303.627.3100, 9-1-1 in an emergency, or can reach the detective directly at 303.739.1661 or StopHate@auroragov.org.