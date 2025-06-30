Tributes pour in for Colorado woman Karen Diamond, who died a month after Boulder terror attack

An 82-year-old Colorado woman injured in the June 1 Boulder terror attack during a demonstration has died, authorities said Monday, turning the case into a homicide investigation.

Karen Diamond died from injuries sustained when Mohamed Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at people gathered on the Pearl Street Mall earlier this month. The demonstration called for the release of Jewish hostages held by Hamas.

Soliman is already facing state and federal charges and is now expected to be charged with first-degree murder, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

Diamond was remembered by friends and community leaders as a devoted volunteer and cherished member of Boulder's Jewish community. She was a past president of the University Women's Club and volunteered with Bridge House Community Table and Historic Boulder.

"This is an unfathomable loss for our Jewish community, still reeling from this act of hatred and violence, and we stand with them in support and solidarity," the City of Boulder said, in part, in a statement.

A member of the community, speaking to CBS Colorado from abroad, described Diamond as "a remarkable woman who gave lots of time and energy to our community and the broader Boulder community."

The Boulder Jewish community also released a statement remembering Diamond as "someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her."

A visitor offers a tribute after leaving a bouquet of flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of an attack outside of the Boulder County courthouse as a light rain falls Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Boulder, Colorado.

While crowds continue to visit the Pearl Street Mall, many residents say the courtyard in front of the old Boulder County Courthouse will now serve as a lasting memorial to Diamond's life.

The Diamond family has asked for privacy as they mourn and city officials have encouraged the public to respect that request.