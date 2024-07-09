Colorado police officer resigns amid domestic violence assault charge

A Colorado police officer arrested and charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence in May recently resigned, the Idaho Springs Police Department said.

Former Idaho Springs Officer Matthew Moore was arrested by Lakewood officers in May. On Tuesday, Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck said Moore resigned from the department last month. He had worked for the department for about two years prior to his resignation.

"All of our employees understand the importance of being held accountable," Buseck said in a statement. "Accountability is critical in building public trust. Our agency continues to provide professional public safety services with a committed and passionate team of dedicated employees."

Idaho Springs Police Office Matthew Moore Lakewood Police Department

According to a partially redacted arrest report, the alleged victim called the police about Moore, 26. At the same time, a neighbor heard a disturbance and called 911.

The alleged victim's name is redacted in the arrest report, and CBS News Colorado does not identify victims or alleged victims of domestic violence.

The alleged victim didn't answer the door the night of the alleged attack, but the next day, she told Lakewood officers that Moore "would be in trouble if she answered" the door when they initially responded.

She told investigators that Moore began "swiping" at her face with an open hand, grabbed her arm and hair, pushed her to the ground and continued pressing her face into the floor for about a minute, resulting in a blood vessel in her eye to burst and bruising to her face -- injuries a Lakewood police officer observed when he met with the woman the following day.

She said that after the alleged attack, Moore left and called her, telling her not to answer the door for the police.

Investigators interviewed the neighbor who called 911. That caller told police they heard shouting, including a woman screaming "get off me help" multiple times, and several loud bangs in Moore's apartment.

Moore told investigators that the woman hit him first, saying she "wail(ed)" on him, hitting him in the head and face multiple times. He said he "stiff arm(ed)" her to protect himself and likely hit her in the face and chest in the process, the arrest report reads.

Officers observed several scratch marks on Moore but no other injuries. In text messages between Moore and the woman, Moore said "you tell her I didn't hit you right cause I never struck you I just held you down," according to the arrest report.

Investigators believed Moore was the aggressor and arrested him.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and has since been released on a $3,000 bond. A message was left for his attorney seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

An Idaho Springs Police Department internal investigation and a Jefferson County criminal case are ongoing.

If convicted, Moore would lose his Colorado Peace Officers Standards and Training certification, disqualifying him from being able to be a law enforcement officer in the state.

He's due back in court on July 17.