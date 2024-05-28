Colorado police officer arrested, accused of assault and domestic violence

A Colorado police officer was arrested and charged with assault and domestic violence. Now he's on paid suspended leave.

Idaho Springs Police Officer Matthew Moore, 25, was arrested by the Lakewood Police Department on Friday and charged with third-degree assault with injury. He's been on the force for two years, according to his department.

"On May 24, 2024, ISPD was notified that a current employee, Matthew Moore, was arrested for 3rd Degree Assault / Domestic Violence, by the Lakewood Police Department for an off-duty incident. Moore was immediately placed on paid administrative leave per departmental policy," the department said in a statement. "An internal investigation has been initiated to review the incident. The City of Idaho Springs will evaluate Moore's employment with ISPD at the conclusion of the internal review. At this time, the City will not release further information until the personnel process is concluded."

Idaho Springs Police Office Matthew Moore Lakewood Police

A request for an arrest report and more details about the incident was pending Tuesday. Contact information for Moore could not be located through public records. Court records show he's being represented by the Public Defender's Office and he posted a $3,000 bond.

If convicted, Moore would lose his Colorado Peace Officers Standards and Training certification, disqualifying him from being able to be a law enforcement officer in the state.