Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns about the dangers of boating under the influence

Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to remind public the dangers of boating under the influence

Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to remind public the dangers of boating under the influence

Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to remind public the dangers of boating under the influence

With hundreds expected to hit waterways across the state for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people about the dangers of boating under the influence. There have already been at least 26 water-related deaths in Colorado so far this year.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people about the dangers of boating under the influence. CBS

Last year, CPW tracked 32 water-related deaths for the entire season, which was down from 42 in 2022. That number set a record for water-related fatalities.

For the holiday weekend, CPW will boost patrols on both water and land as part of "Operation Dry Water" which is a national campaign that goes into effect every Fourth of July.

"We're out there to get people more information and education on the dangers of boating under the influence," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Ranger Brian Phillips.

CPW said being impaired on the water is just as dangerous, if not more so, than on land.

"One drink on the water is equivalent to three drinks on the land," said Phillips.

Phillips said it's because there are added factors and stressors on the water, "The vibrations of the boat, you get dehydrated easily. You get tired and fatigued easily and the alcohol affects you faster that way."

For the holiday weekend, CPW will boost patrols on both water and land as part of "Operation Dry Water" which is a national campaign that goes into effect every Fourth of July. CBS

Alcohol impairs judgment, balance and vision.

"What we look for there is careless or reckless operations. Or just some blatant rule violations. We'll make a stop. We'll contact that person," said Phillips.

He said alcohol use is one of the leading contributing factors in recreational boating deaths in the country, "We may see something that we don't like, there may be rule breakage but we really... the number one thing we want to do is educate everyone."

That education includes making sure everyone has a life jacket on their person or on the vessel and making sure they know how to properly operate the boat.

"Sometimes we have to write citations. Sometimes you have to leave the water until you have all the equipment you need and come back on. It's all for safety, not only for operator safety but for everyone boating around or swimming in the water," said Phillips.

CPW said this year, most of the water-related deaths have occurred because people did not wear a life jacket. There are more than 40 life jacket loaner stations at Colorado State Parks where it's free to check them out for the day.

Additional Information from CPW:

Wear a life jacket.

Dress accordingly and protect yourself from the dangers of cold water shock. Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

Heavy rain or snow melting in nearby mountains can raise water levels quickly and without notice. Check river flows at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

Only boat or paddle in conditions you are comfortable and confident paddling in.

Boat and raft with a buddy and avoid floating alone, especially during high flows.

For recreationists who want to go rafting but are uncomfortable navigating more challenging water conditions, CPW recommends hiring a Colorado-licensed river outfitter guide to help facilitate the outdoor opportunity.

For more information on boating safety, visit cpw.state.co.us or download the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Boating Handbook.



Don't own a life jacket? Read about our life-jacket loaner program, or visit one of the life jacket loaner stations on CPW properties listed below.



Life Jacket Loaner Stations

Rifle Gap -1

Harvey Gap -1

Chatfield -2

Mancos - 1

Navajo - 2

Barr Lake -1

Highline - 2

Trinidad Lake -1

Stagecoach -2

Eleven Mile -2

Spinney -1

North Sterling -3

AHRA -4

Boyd Lake -2

James M Robb

--Corn Lake -1

--Connected Lakes -1

--Fruita -1

Cherry Creek State Park -2

Lake Miramonte SWA - 2

Steamboat Lake -2

Pearl Lake - 1

Ridgway- 2

Sweitzer -1

Paonia -1

Crawford -1

Dan Noble SWA (Miramonte Reservoir) - 2