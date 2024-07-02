Colorado Parks and Wildlife beg people to wear life jackets, especially over Fourth of July holiday

Colorado Parks and Wildlife beg people to wear life jackets, especially over Fourth of July holiday

Colorado Parks and Wildlife beg people to wear life jackets, especially over Fourth of July holiday

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is begging people to wear life jackets while on the water, especially with the Fourth of July holiday weekend coming up. This as water-related deaths in Colorado are quickly approaching a new record.

CPW said it will increase life jacket enforcement this holiday weekend amid a wave of drowning and deaths. This year there have already been more than 20 water deaths across the state which is outpacing last year when 32 people died during the summer season.

CBS

During the pandemic in 2022, a record-breaking 42 people died.

CPW officers will actively write tickets for boaters and paddlers who are not wearing life jackets. Tickets cost over $100.

CPW officers will also enforce boating under the influence laws as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign.

"Boating is a favorite pastime of Coloradans and visitors alike, but we want to make sure that everyone is enjoying their time on the water responsibly," said Flatwater Criminal Investigator Brian Phillips in a statement. "Alcohol use is one of the leading contributing factors in recreational boating deaths in the country. We encourage boaters to be boat smart, boat safe, and boat sober."

CPW advises the following boating safety tips before heading out onto the water.

Additional Information from CPW:

Wear a life jacket.

Dress accordingly and protect yourself from the dangers of cold water shock. Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

Heavy rain or snow melting in nearby mountains can raise water levels quickly and without notice. Check river flows at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

Only boat or paddle in conditions you are comfortable and confident paddling in.

Boat and raft with a buddy and avoid floating alone, especially during high flows.

For recreationists who want to go rafting but are uncomfortable navigating more challenging water conditions, CPW recommends hiring a Colorado-licensed river outfitter guide to help facilitate the outdoor opportunity.

For more information on boating safety, visit cpw.state.co.us or download the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Boating Handbook.



Don't own a life jacket? Read about our life-jacket loaner program, or visit one of the life jacket loaner stations on CPW properties listed below.



Life Jacket Loaner Stations

Rifle Gap -1

Harvey Gap -1

Chatfield -2

Mancos - 1

Navajo - 2

Barr Lake -1

Highline - 2

Trinidad Lake -1

Stagecoach -2

Eleven Mile -2

Spinney -1

North Sterling -3

AHRA -4

Boyd Lake -2

James M Robb

--Corn Lake -1

--Connected Lakes -1

--Fruita -1

Cherry Creek State Park -2

Lake Miramonte SWA - 2

Steamboat Lake -2

Pearl Lake - 1

Ridgway- 2

Sweitzer -1

Paonia -1

Crawford -1

Dan Noble SWA (Miramonte Reservoir) - 2