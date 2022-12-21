Colorado nurse accused of having 4 terabytes of photos of unconscious patients sued in class action suit

A class action lawsuit against a western slope nurse and healthcare system has been filed after a criminal investigation.

In November, Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested after investigators found lewd images on his phone.

Attorneys from Denver civil rights law firm Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC filed the class action lawsuit because of the mountain of evidence uncovered in the criminal investigation and believe there are significantly more victims.

Christopher Lambros Grand Junction Police Department

The law firm says 4 terabytes of data have allegedly been discovered connected to Lambro's alleged assaults.

"Four terabytes of data amounts to approximately 700,000 cellphone photos or 65,000 hours of cellphone videos," the law firm said in a press release. It believes there could be a decade of potential victims.

When Lambros was first arrested the hospital issued the following statement:

The safety of our patients is our highest priority, and we take matters such as this very seriously. We have zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior and St. Mary's continues to fully cooperate with the Grand Junction Police Department in its investigation.

As previously stated, immediately following the reported concern, the hospital took swift action by placing Chris Lambros on administrative leave, removing his access to the hospital and patients, and reported the matter to local law enforcement. His employment was terminated immediately following his arrest by the Grand Junction Police Department.

Given there is a pending criminal investigation, we cannot offer further details about this matter. We can state that we are working closely with law enforcement to ensure our patients are protected from anyone who intends to cause harm, and our caregivers are focused on delivering the highest quality care possible.