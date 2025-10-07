Colorado mountain towns see limited economic boost from fall leaf-peeping tourists

As the peak of Colorado's leaf-peeping season passes, the window for mountain towns to benefit economically from fall tourism is quickly closing.

Many visitors drive into the mountains to admire the changing aspen leaves, then leave without spending much money locally. While nature's beauty is free, that trend can be tough for small towns that rely on tourism to support local businesses.

Georgetown, a historic community in Clear Creek County, has been one of this year's leaf-peeping hot spots. Traffic on Guanella Pass has been so heavy that the sheriff's office temporarily blocked access at times to manage the flow of vehicles.

Hikers enjoy fall colors at Guanella Pass in Georgetown, Colorado on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Despite the influx, some businesses say they haven't seen a corresponding bump in sales.

"We had over 31,000 cars drive through Georgetown last Saturday, and we did not see really any of them come into our store," said Natasha Schmalz, who works at the Georgetown Rock Shop.

Schmalz said business improved this past weekend -- thanks in part to the store's popular shop pet, Mishi -- but added that sales still fall short of what might be expected during such a busy season.

Natasha Schmalz speaks from the Georgetown Rock Shop, where she works, about the lack of economic benefit from leaf-peeping tourism. CBS

Isidro, who runs the nearby Los Hernandez Mexican and American Food truck, said leaf-peeping weekends bring crowds but not necessarily profits. He said fall is a busy time for the town, but he hasn't seen increased profits as a result of the tourist rush.

Clear Creek County has struggled in recent years after losing key revenue from mining operations. That's left tourism, at any time of year, as one of the county's main -- if reluctant -- economic drivers.

Comprehensive data on the economic impact of leaf-peeping is scarce, but one study from Appalachian State University's Department of Biology estimated that leaf-peeping tourism could contribute an upwards of $30 billion for 24 states in just the eastern United States. Studies suggest that most of that boon more significantly impacts towns around national parks, even though Colorado Parks and Wildlife has said it's one of the busiest times of the year for state parks.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, in a statement last week, warned Congress that a government shutdown, which has since gone into effect, could harm those very communities.

"We're urging the Federal government to keep our national parks open and staffed, or create avenues for the state to assist in keeping parks open and protected," he wrote last Tuesday. "Rocky Mountain National Park is a major draw for visitors from around the world, especially now during leaf-peeping season, and a major economic driver for Colorado's rural communities."

For anyone still planning a fall foliage trip, there may be a few good days left to catch color in the mid-elevation mountain areas. But don't wait too long -- the leaves are already starting to drop.