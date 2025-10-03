Gov. Polis addresses tariffs, shutdown and new developments at summit for outdoor industry leaders

Gov. Jared Polis took time to highlight a key part of Colorado's economy Friday, and that's all our outdoors has to offer. He touched on several issues at the forefront of the industry, including the possible effects of new tariffs and the federal government shutdown, as well as new developments.

The governor spoke Friday at the Colorado Outdoor Industry Leadership Summit in Estes Park, a three-day summit aimed at strengthening the industry as a whole.

Gov. Jared Polis addresses guests at the 2025 Colorado Outdoor Industry Leadership Summit. CBS

"Yes, it's about the stores, the outfitters, the hospitality, the restaurants, and of course the visitors, but it's also about us. About who we are," he said during his keynote address.

This year's session highlighted the work needed for basecamp building, environmental care, community education and skill building, and the health and wellness of Coloradans through outdoor recreation. Speakers from multiple fields led talks and workshops, including comedian and educator Eelan Stribling, politician and diplomat Ken Salazar, and U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado's second congressional district.

Polis closed out the event by addressing recent developments and concerns within the industry.

"I know that top of mind for many today are the impacts of the tariffs on the outdoor industry, driving up costs and fueling a lot of uncertainty. But the good news is the tariffs can't touch our land, our natural resources that are there," Polis said. "Yes, it affects the cost of any of the tools we use to enjoy them, but our natural resources are, of course, ours here in Colorado."

He stated that, although some businesses have closed, demand for outdoor recreation related businesses remains strong. The Outside Festival and Summit, now in its second year, drew around 35,000 people, he shared.

Polis emphasized that part of the focus in Colorado is on investing in resources and the state's initiative to add state parks. The state is working with landlords and has opened up over 1 million acres of state land to public visitation, he added.

"That's about those great opportunities to recreate. But it's also about sharing that love rather than focusing it too much in certain areas where, not only is it bad for the quality of the experience, it hurts the individual's experience, it's also bad for the sustainability of the visitation to the land itself."

Guests take in the sights at Sheep Lakes in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on June 25, 2025. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum recently requested that signs be posted at all national parks, monuments, and historic sites encouraging visitors to provide feedback. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

He said that, despite the federal government shutdown, Colorado's parks remain open and encouraged visitors to enjoy them.

"One of Colorado's priorities, because it's one of the biggest federal presences in our state, is to keep our national parks open. I'm glad to say that we work closely with the U.S. Forest Service and park service, and our parks are open. If you have plans to visit this weekend, please continue those," said Polis. "We're continuing to advocate to keep the parks open, and we hope that Congress gets its act together and reopens the rest of the federal government."