Colorado man given maximum sentence of 1 year in jail after striking, killing teen boy in Highlands Ranch

A Colorado man who pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine -- the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Ruben Morones pleaded guilty last year after investigators said he ran a red light and struck and killed 13-year-old Alexander Mackiewicz in Highlands Ranch on March 6, 2024.

Morones was sentenced on Tuesday by Douglas County Judge Larry Raymond Bowling. He was arrested in March and pleaded guilty in October of last year. As part of that plea agreement, charges of careless driving resulting in injury and disregard for traffic signals were dismissed.

Ruben Morones Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Mackiewicz's mother Victoria Cegielski sat in court with a jacket over a T-shirt with a picture of her son that read "justice for Alex." In her Highlands Ranch home, a clock is frozen at 6:48 a.m. -- the time her son was killed.

"I can't say I'm happy, but I'm satisfied," she said at a news conference Tuesday night after the court was adjourned. "The fact that the judge acknowledged (the maximum sentence) and ruled in our favor makes me very pleased."

Victoria Cegielski speaks at a news conference after the man who struck and killed her son was sentenced in Douglas County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. CBS

But she says this is just the beginning of what she hopes starts legal change. She's working to change certain traffic offenses, like careless driving resulting in death, into a felony.

"A person cannot be accidentally careless. Careless is a distraction. You cannot run the red light if you're paying attention. That's neglect to obey the traffic lights," she said. "I do have very good people who agreed to work with me to change the law and make it a felony because today, the defense attorney kept repeating 'misdemeanor, misdemeanor' like it's something minor. There's nothing minor about human life and in my opinion, punishment has to be proportional to the outcome of the crash."

She says she supports Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' recommendation to change the charge from careless driving to felony involuntary manslaughter.

"I think it's appropriate wording for that because it will put full meaning to what is happening. Yes, you didn't mean, but someone still lost their life and it's your fault," Cegielski said.

Mackiewicz's death prompted a collective swell of grief in his school and community. Classmates, in interviews with CBS News Colorado last year, characterized Mackiewicz as "a kind soul," "funny," and "kind;" someone who "lit people's hearts up" and "would always bring a smile on my face."

Alex Mackiewicz CBS

"The fact that he would often take the blame if someone did something wrong so his friend wouldn't get in trouble -- that's Alex," his mother said on Tuesday. "He was a normal teenager. He did his mistakes but he would always always accept all the responsibilities and the consequences of his actions. Caring; that's what every single letter in that box -- caring, caring, caring -- that's how everybody described Alex. It's just his nature."