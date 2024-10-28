Driver pleads guilty in death of Colorado middle school student on Highlands Ranch Parkway

Ruben Morones has pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death in the crash that killed 13-year-old Alexander Mackiewicz in Highlands Ranch on March 6.

Ruben Morones. DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF

According to Douglas County investigators, Alex was ejected from the "Onewheel" he was riding when he was hit by the vehicle that Morones was driving at the time.

The Douglas County sheriff determined that Morones was heading eastbound on Highlands Ranch Parkway when he didn't stop at a red light at the intersection with Venneford Ranch Road right after daybreak.

Alex Mackiewicz CBS

At the same time, Alex was using the crosswalk on the opposite side heading southbound on Venneford Ranch when the walk signal was activated. That's when investigators say Morones' van hit Alex after driving through the red light at the intersection.

CBS

Morones stayed at the scene, where Alex died. Sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025.