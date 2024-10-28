Watch CBS News
Driver pleads guilty in death of Colorado middle school student on Highlands Ranch Parkway

By Jennifer McRae

Ruben Morones has pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death in the crash that killed 13-year-old Alexander Mackiewicz in Highlands Ranch on March 6.  

According to Douglas County investigators, Alex was ejected from the "Onewheel" he was riding when he was hit by the vehicle that Morones was driving at the time.   

The Douglas County sheriff determined that Morones was heading eastbound on Highlands Ranch Parkway when he didn't stop at a red light at the intersection with Venneford Ranch Road right after daybreak. 

At the same time, Alex was using the crosswalk on the opposite side heading southbound on Venneford Ranch when the walk signal was activated. That's when investigators say Morones' van hit Alex after driving through the red light at the intersection. 

Morones stayed at the scene, where Alex died. Sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025.

