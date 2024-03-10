Classmates remember Colorado 13-year-old killed on his way to school: "He would always bring a smile on my face"

Classmates remember Colorado boy 13-year-old killed on his way to school

Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people and classic cars turned up to remember a 13-year-old killed on his way to school.

When CBS News Colorado asked classmates about Alex Mackiewicz, they all said the same thing.

"He would always bring a smile on my face like no matter how I'm feeling," said Brianna Badini, a classmate of Alex's at Mountain Ridge Middle School.

"He could never be serious," said classmate Charlotte Becerril, "he just wanted to make everybody laugh."

"He lit people's hearts up, like every day, he was so funny and kind," said Dani Jergensen, another classmate.

But Wednesday morning, that light was extinguished, when a Sherwin Williams van hit Alex while he was crossing Highlands Ranch Parkway on his Onewheel, on his way to school.

"I passed by the accident on my way to school but I didn't know anything, I thought it was just a car accident or something," said Badini.

In class, Alex's friends soon learned of his death.

"We just started bawling for the next 30 minutes," said Badini.

Mountain Ridge Middle School student Brianna Badini CBS

"He was just a kind soul and he didn't deserve any of the stuff he went through," said classmate Lilah Scott.

Those who didn't know the boy are still touched by the loss.

"I have a great-grandson that's 5 years old," said Ron Latine, president of the Highlands Ranch Hot Rodders car club. "I can't imagine this happening to him. I think a lot of people here have that same feeling."

Latine, along with the rest of the Highlands Ranch Hot Rodders, organized the memorial cruise in Alex's honor.

"I knew we were gonna be getting a lot of people here but I had no idea it would be this many people to support this family. It's just incredible," said Latine.

The intersection where Alex died is now a memorial and a daily reminder of the importance of safe driving.

"Now I have to pass by it every day," said Badini. "I don't want to be scared of passing an intersection even though I'm doing the right thing."

Community members are calling for enhanced crosswalks, visible traffic signals, and more law enforcement presence.

"I feel like drivers should be more careful out there," said Jergensen.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the van stayed on scene and has not yet been charged. They currently don't believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The cruise passed by the crash site and ended at Alex's home. Where a box of notes was given to his family.

Cars part of a hot rod club pass by a memorial for 13-year-old Alex Mackiewicz, who was struck and killed while on his way to school. CBS

"I said that he never failed to put a smile on anyone's faces, no matter what he was going through, he always was just a happy person," said Becerril.

Hundreds of messages, remembering a good friend, class clown and beloved son, forever age 13.

Alex's mother says she walks the path he took to school every day since his death. She is hoping to start a petition to change traffic laws at the state level and make a difference in Alex's name.