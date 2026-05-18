Family of Colorado man shot and killed at Main Event advocates for change at Colorado State Capitol

It's been over a year since 23-year-old Jalin Seabron was shot and killed. Now his family has joined a fight at the Colorado State Capitol to ensure the situation they went through to get answers doesn't happen to anyone else.

"You should never be left in darkness, because you're already in your darkest moments," Jalin's mom, Veronica Seabron, told CBS Colorado.

Jalin Seabron Veronica Seabron

Veronica Seabron's life changed forever when her son Jalin was shot and killed outside the Main Event in Highlands Ranch last year by a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy responding to a call about an active shooter. A woman accused of shooting someone inside was arrested.

"Jalin was out celebrating his 23rd birthday and just wanted to tell his family that he was going to be a father, and he did not make it home that night," said Seabron.

The deputy who shot Jalin was cleared of criminal charges, though Jalin's family has since filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit and turned their attention to influence change at the Colorado State Capitol.

"I tried to go speak to anybody, get any kind of answers, and we were turned away," said Seabron.

The family says it took weeks to get answers. SB26-190 would prevent that from happening to anyone else.

"You should have the right to find out about it directly," said State Senator Mike Weissman, one of the bill's sponsors. "You should not be seeing what happened on the news or on Twitter or whatnot. Two, you should have a point of contact to know from law enforcement what is going on."

Main Event in Highlands Ranch CBS

The bill would require an agency to notify a family of a person who died by police force within 24 hours and provide them with relevant footage within three weeks.

"And three, we have to have some reasonable side points on who can be out there saying what to create what narrative in the community," Weissman added.

The bill would also prohibit officers from making subjective statements about the person who was killed

Now, Jalin Jr. was at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday.

"He has his smile, his eyes, and his joy," Seabron said.

As his family and others celebrate getting one step closer to permanent change.

Jalin's mom, Veronica Seabron, with his young son, Jalin Jr., at the Colorado State Capitol. CBS

"It's just the beginning, and we will be moving forward with better protections, better outcomes for the children, the generations that are left behind," said Seabron.

The bill is now on the governor's desk, awaiting a signature or veto. Gov. Jared Polis has 30 days from when the Colorado State Legislature adjourned last Wednesday to take action.