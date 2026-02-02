Family of Colorado man killed by deputy outside Highlands Ranch entertainment venue files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a Colorado man who was shot and killed by a Douglas County sheriff's deputy almost a year ago is now suing the deputy, saying he shot the man "unreasonably and excessively."

The shooting happened at The Main Event, a family entertainment venue in Highlands Ranch, on Feb. 8, 2025. Deputies responded to a call about an active shooter at the venue and the first deputy at the scene, Nicholas Moore, approached a man in the parking lot, ordered the man to drop his gun, and shot the man, killing him.

That man, later identified as 23-year-old Jalin Seabron, had a handgun out at the time that he was shot. Attorneys for Seabron's family say videos of the shooting contradict statements from the sheriff's office and show that Seabron's back was to the deputy and his gun was pointed at the ground.

A screenshot of body-worn camera footage at The Main Event shows Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Moore approaching Jalin Seabron on Feb. 8, 2025, moments before Moore shot Seabron. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

"This use of deadly force was a complete collapse of judgment and training," Denver attorney Tyrone Glover, who's representing Seabron's estate, said in a statement on Monday. "Mr. Seabron's back was to the deputy with his weapon pointed at the ground when the deputy rushed from behind him and used lethal force. Mr. Seabron leaves behind his family, girlfriend, and newborn son, who was born after his death and will never know his father."

Moore was cleared of criminal charges by the Douglas County District Attorney's Office about two months after the shooting.

Videos of the shooting, which were captured by Moore's body-worn camera, the dashcam in his cruiser, and security cameras at the venue, show Moore armed with a rifle, approaching Seabron, and shouting, "Hey, drop the gun! Drop the gun now!"

About seven seconds had elapsed from the time Moore got out of his cruiser to the first shot being fired, and it was about three seconds between the time he first shouted to firing the first shot. He fired nine rounds in about three seconds.

The lawsuit alleges Moore "did not give Mr. Seabron adequate time to process that the commands were directed at him, let alone time to obey the commands."

A screenshot of security camera footage at The Main Event shows a Douglas County sheriff's deputy, left, approaching Jalin Seabron in the parking lot of the entertainment venue on Feb. 8, 2025 moments before the deputy shot the 23-year-old man. The Main Event via Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Videos released by the sheriff's office show that Moore did not identify himself as law enforcement before shooting Seabron. The emergency lights on his cruiser were activated, but the siren was not on. The narrator in the sheriff's office video says Seabron turned toward the deputy.

"My deputy heard on the radio: 'shooting, multiple reports of shots heard, gunshots,'" Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in March. "The gunman pointed his gun at several people and refused multiple commands to put his gun down before turning toward my deputy. These situations unfold very quickly, and this individual forced my deputy to make a split-second life-or-death decision. It's a decision that no law enforcement officer ever wants to make, but one that could not be avoided."

Glover, however, says Seabron was focused on protecting his family after a shooting inside the venue and only turned his head toward the deputy before the deputy shot him.

"Without verifying whether Mr. Seabron actually posed a threat, or providing Mr. Seabron a reasonable opportunity to comply with commands, Defendant Moore fired nine rounds from his AR style semi-automatic rifle into Mr. Seabron's back and left side," the 14-page lawsuit reads, in part.

The sheriff's office on Monday declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Several people have since been arrested and charged in connection with the initial shooting that took place inside the venue. Glover says Seabron was at the venue to celebrate his birthday and announce that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child. He says Seabron was not involved in the initial shooting or the fight that led to it.

His son was born on Sept. 18, 2024.

Seabron's family says he worked as a security guard, had no criminal history, and worked with the Crowley Foundation, a group that works with young Black men. Colorado court records confirm that he has no criminal history.

A pin that reads "Justice for Jay" is affixed to a shirt of a family member of Jalin Seabron in April 2025. Family and their supporters called for criminal charges against the Douglas County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed Seabron. CBS

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of Mr. Seabron's death, we remember the life of a beloved and outstanding young man and remain committed to holding the Defendant accountable to the fullest extent under the law," Glover said.

Attorneys for Seabron's family are seeking compensation for economic losses, compensation for the family's pain and suffering, additional damages, and attorneys' fees. They're asking for a jury trial.