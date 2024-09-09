Colorado man sentenced to 112 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

A man from Weld County was sentenced to 112 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls in 2021. James Pinker was convicted of four counts of sexual assault on a child- pattern of abuse in June.

On Aug. 30, a Weld County judge sentenced Pinker, 34, to 112 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

According to the Weld County District Attorney's Office, a deputy responded to the Medical Center of the Rockies on Dec. 12, 2021 regarding two juvenile females, both five years old, who had reported they had been sexually assaulted at a home in Weld County while visiting a family member.

James Pinker Weld County DA

The victims told investigators they were playing a game called "Monsters" downstairs at the home they were visiting when the defendant came downstairs and started playing the "kissing" game with them. When asked what the "kissing" game was, the victims said the defendant would put his mouth on their "privates" and make them take their clothes off.

During the sentencing hearing last month, a 17-year-old female told the judge the defendant used to also sexually abuse her when she was a child.

"The defendant's actions were not only heinous, but he shattered the innocence and lives of several young children," Deputy District Attorney Timothy McCormack said in a statement. "This sentence reflects the gravity of his crimes and the justice deserved for his victims. Protecting children in our community is at the core of our priorities, and while no punishment can undo the harm he caused, the Court's decision ensures that he will never have the chance to harm another child again."