Colorado man dies days after being found unresponsive in Boulder Creek, officials say

By
Austen Erblat
A man found unresponsive in a Colorado creek on July 4 has died, Boulder County officials said on Tuesday.

Officials say a 911 call came in around 2:30 p.m. that day to report a man unresponsive and floating in Boulder Creek. First responders from multiple agencies arrived and began searching for the body using drones and dive teams in boats, located him, and pulled him from the water around 2:48 p.m. near the underpass at 61st Street.

After about 10 minutes of responders performing CPR, he was taken by ambulance to Boulder Community Hospital, but did on Monday, officials said.

The man's body will be taken to the Boulder County Coroner's Office, where investigators will identify the body and work to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police officials say they don't suspect foul play in the death as of Tuesday. 

