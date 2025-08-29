Man found guilty for fake cosmetic surgery practice tries again, Colorado Medical Board says

A man who pleaded guilty to posing as a plastic surgeon and operating on dozens of victims is at it again, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies says.

On Thursday, the Colorado Medical Board issued a cease and desist order to Carlos Hernandez-Fernandez and Bare Beauty Aesthetic Care. This comes after he reportedly approached a woman and identified himself as a plastic surgeon on Aug. 2, telling her that he provides breast augmentation, rhinoplasty and facelifts. Officials say Hernandez-Fernandez then gave her a business card and scheduled a consultation for a breast augmentation with her.

Carlos Hernandez Fernandez will pay $175,000 in restitution to victims after pretending to be a doctor CBS Denver

Hernandez-Fernandez, a former surgical assistant, pleaded guilty in 2017 to three of the 126 counts against him after he impersonated a doctor and performed procedures on dozens of people. As part of his plea deal, Hernandez Fernandez agreed to pay $175,000 in restitution to his 37 victims.

He was sentenced to 6 years in prison for second-degree assault for drugging a victim, six months of probation for having an unauthorized physician practice and another 6 months of probation for criminal impersonation.

The board is asking anyone who has received services from Hernandez Fernandez to file a complaint, contact the Lakewood Police Department at (720) 913-7867 or submit a tip to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.