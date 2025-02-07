Colorado legislature honors veterans of the "forgotten war"

The Korean War is often called the forgotten war, and you need look no further than the Colorado State Capitol to understand why. For at least 30 years, state lawmakers have celebrated Military Appreciation Day to honor the service and sacrifice of Colorado's 340,000 veterans and 47,000 active-duty members of the military. They've brought resolutions commemorating World War II, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf War, along with Latino, Native American and African American veterans. But until now, there has never been a resolution to honor those who served in the Korean War.

"It's been 75 years and it's about time," said state Rep. Rebecca Keltie.

CBS

Keltie and state Rep. Matthew Martinez -- both veterans themselves -- sponsored the first Colorado resolution to honor Korean War veterans, along with state Sen. Lisa Frizell and state Sen. Lisa Cutter.

The sacrifices made were tremendous and the pain and loss endured by the families across this nation cannot be measured," said Martinez.

Keltie's dad, Leon Ross, was among those who sacrificed and "was one of the greatest men I've ever known."

Like most Korean War veterans, Ross is no longer alive.

Wayne Tobey CBS

Dick Robinson and Wayne Tobey are among the few left. They were in the House chamber at the Colorado State Capitol on Friday for the recognition.

Tobey was a radio operator credited with saving a fellow airman's life. Robinson was an infantryman who received the silver star, bronze star, and purple heart.

His service didn't stop when he returned, "I'm still a lifetime board member of Regis University, Mountain States Employers Council, and the Boy Scouts."

Wayne Tobey

He also started the iconic Robinson Dairy with his brother and helped bring the Colorado Rockies here.

"I did a lot in my life," Tobey said.

But at 95 years old, he says the war still haunts him every day. A total of 36,000 Americans died.

"My battery was hit very heavily," Robinson said. "I lost eight men and one of them was my closest friend and you never forget it."

Lawmakers said they, too, would never again forget the sacrifice of Korean War veterans.