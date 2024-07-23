Colorado leaders show support for national bill targeting animal fighting

After second cockfighting arrest in Colorado this year, lawmakers want to crack down on the practice

After second cockfighting arrest in Colorado this year, lawmakers want to crack down on the practice

While Colorado has some of the strictest penalties for people who are caught participating in or organizing illegal animal fighting, it might surprise some that the crimes are still actively taking place in this region. Last week Adams County officials seized more than 30 roosters and arrested a man suspected of using these birds for cockfighting.

"People fight roosters because they're really passionate about doing it and even though it's illegal, they're still going to want to do it," said Jewel Johnson, founder of Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig's Roost. "Some people fight them because they just like the thrill and they like to gamble. Some people are really passionate about the birds themselves."

"People don't have a sense that this is going on in a widespread way until one of these cases comes to light," said Wayne Pacelle.

Pacelle is the is the President of Animal Wellness Action, which is one in a number of agencies and advocacy group that's pushing for concretional legislation that would further crack down on illegal animal fighting.

"That's called the FIGHT Act, and it's being considered in Congress right now," said Pacelle.

The FIGHT Act stands for fighting inhuman gambling and high-risk trafficking, and it bans online gambling for dog and cockfighting. It also would stop the shipping of fighting roosters through the U.S. Mail.

"There are tens of thousands of birds that are shipped down to the border with Mexico. They're shipped directly to Guam or Hawaii or other parts of the states where this practice is occurring widely," said Pacelle.

The legislation also gives the public the power to file a civil action suit if someone becomes aware of an illegal fighting enterprise.

"You're supposed to notify local law enforcement and federal enforcement authorities, but if they don't act, then that individual can bring a proceeding," said Pacelle. "While our law enforcement agents, including the Adams County Sheriff's Office, are doing a great job in so many cases, there are times when law enforcement's not going to act and we need a safety valve. And citizens can play that important role in bringing cases forward."

A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office says this is the second case and second arrest or arrests related to cockfighting since the start of the year. They say they're supportive of any legislation that helps better protect their community.

"When we stop these crimes, we make our communities safer," said Pacelle.

The Colorado District Attorney's Counsel just endorsed the legislation unanimously from all 22 district attorneys in Colorado. Right now, there are six U.S. representatives from Colorado on the bill.