Cockfighting bust made in Adams County, officials seize dozens of roosters on Colorado property

Adams County Sheriff's Office were among a group of law enforcement agencies who responded to a property in Watkins this week where they say dozens of roosters were kept for cockfighting. Cockfighting is illegal across the United States.

On Thursday deputies seized 39 birds, 32 of them roosters, from an area off Hudson Road. A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office shared several photos from the seizure that show the location where the fighting allegedly took place.

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested. Jesus Orozco is suspected of administering the animal fights and tentative charges against him include committing aggravated cruelty to animals.

Cockfighting is considered a Class 5 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.

A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office said the case will be brought before the District Attorney's Office for the 17th Judicial District on Monday to file charges.