Watch CBS News
Your Reporter

Cockfighting bust made in Adams County, officials seize dozens of roosters on Colorado property

By Gabriela Vidal

/ CBS Colorado

Adams County Sheriff's Office were among a group of law enforcement agencies who responded to a property in Watkins this week where they say dozens of roosters were kept for cockfighting. Cockfighting is illegal across the United States.

cockfighting2.jpg
Adams County

On Thursday deputies seized 39 birds, 32 of them roosters, from an area off Hudson Road.  A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office shared several photos from the seizure that show the location where the fighting allegedly took place.

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested. Jesus Orozco is suspected of administering the animal fights and tentative charges against him include committing aggravated cruelty to animals.

Cockfighting is considered a Class 5 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.

cockfight.jpg
Adams County

A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office said the case will be brought before the District Attorney's Office for the 17th Judicial District on Monday to file charges.

Gabriela Vidal
gabriela-vidal.jpg

Gabriela Vidal is a reporter for CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.