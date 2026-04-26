Colorado lawmakers condemn shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner

After a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Colorado have spoken out in strong opposition to acts of political violence.

A man armed with two firearms and knives was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly charged a security checkpoint at the WHCD and shot a Secret Service agent. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the dinner, and none of the attendees were injured, authorities said.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. Jonathan Ernst / REUTERS

Thankfully, the agent was wearing a bulletproof vest and is expected to recover.

The suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, Calif. Law enforcement and White House officials told CBS Colorado that Allen left behind a "manifesto" stating he intended to target administration officials.

Driver's license photo of Cole Allen Obtained by CBS News

In the wake of the shooting, both Colorado House Democrats and Colorado House Republicans thanked law enforcement for their courage and quick response and condemned political violence.

In a post on X, the Colorado House Democrats said:

"Statement from Speaker McCluskie and Majority Leader Duran:

We stand united with all Americans in condemning this attack on President Trump and the White House Correspondent's Dinner, and we are grateful for the quick response from the Secret Service and law enforcement. Political violence has become too common, it is a serious threat to public officials and our democracy. This attack during a dinner to celebrate the free press reminds us that regardless of party we are brought together by our shared values and belief in our fundamental rights. It is the responsibility of all elected leaders to foster civility in our political discourse and reject extreme rhetoric that leads to violence."

Colorado House Republicans posted similar sentiments, stating:

"We are keeping everyone affected by tonight's shooting at the Correspondents Dinner in our thoughts and prayers. We are grateful for the courage and quick response of law enforcement. Political violence is unacceptable and has no place in our country."

Sen. John Hickenlooper said he was appalled by the shooting, and Rep. Diana DeGette called the shooting "deeply disturbing."