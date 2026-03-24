Colorado lawmakers propose bill for more workplace accommodations for transgender employees

Some Democratic state lawmakers are pushing for more accommodations in the workplace for transgender employees. State Representatives Sean Camacho and Junie Joseph introduced the "Right to Be Out at Work" bill.

It would require employers to use employees' chosen names, pronouns and personal titles, update records to reflect those names and pronouns, and allow employees to access the restrooms and changing facilities that correspond with the employee's gender identity.

HB26-1319 would also prohibit employers from having a dress code with different requirements based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

Public employers only would be required - upon request - to help develop and implement written transition plans and provide annual training for all employees on inclusive workplaces.

The Department of Labor would develop training materials and investigate complaints. Violations could result in fines of up to $5,000 per incident.

The bill was assigned to the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee, but a hearing date has not been set yet. State Senator Julie Gonzalez is sponsoring the bill in the Colorado Senate.