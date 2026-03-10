DUI patrols across Colorado boosted during St. Patrick's Day celebrations

St. Patrick's Day might be a week away, but thousands will be celebrating this weekend. Colorado State Patrol troopers are reminding everyone that while you are out celebrating, do it responsibly- do not drink and drive.

Colorado State Patrol will partner with Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Clear Creek, Gilpin, and Douglas counties for DUI enforcement. Troopers say during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in 2025, they arrested 45 impaired drivers and responded to 17 crashes.

So far in 2026, between Jan. 1 and March 10, there have been 429 arrests and 62 crashes related to DUIs. Troopers say one crash was fatal and 18 resulted in serious injuries.

This is another reason Colorado State Patrol troopers remind everyone that not only are DUI's preventable, but so is taking someone's life in a crash.

"It is very life-threatening," Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, Colorado State Patrol, said. "By choosing to get behind the wheel after you have been out, that can lead to a crash, and those crashes often can result in serious injuries and even death."

Troopers are asking everyone to report a suspected DUI by calling *277 or 911. Provide the vehicle description, license plate number, location, direction the driver is heading, driver description, and driving behavior. The more you provide, the easier it is to find the person and prevent even more tragedies.