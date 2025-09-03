Colorado launches "Summer Passport" to celebrate state's 150th anniversary

Colorado Digital Passport offers new way for residents, visitors to celebrate the state's landmarks

Exploring Colorado just got a lot easier and more rewarding. The state has rolled out the Colorado Summer Passport, a free digital pass designed to guide residents and visitors to some of Colorado's most historic and iconic destinations.

The program not only encourages travel but also helps celebrate Colorado's 150th anniversary and America's upcoming 250th anniversary in 2026.

Steamboat Rock at Echo Park, Dinosaur National Monument. Posnov / Getty Images

The passport highlights a list of "Places to Go," from historic landmarks to outdoor treasures like Jackson Lake State Park and Red Feather Lakes. Families can even check off popular attractions such as Water World.

Here's how it works: once you visit a location and check in through the passport, it gets crossed off your list. The more spots you visit, the better your chances of winning prizes.

"We wanted to give people a little incentive to get out and see Colorado," said Jason Hanson, the Chief Creative Officer at History Colorado Center. "To appreciate this beautiful state, we are lucky to call home. The passport is a family-friendly way to do that, whether with your kids, your friends, or your neighbors."

rarrarorro / Getty Images

The process to get a passport is simple: head to the Colorado Tourism Office website, enter your information and cell phone number, and you'll receive a text and email link. Once activated, you can save the pass to your phone's home screen for easy access.

Right now, the Colorado Summer Passport includes 32 destinations, with 16 more categories set to be added in the future.

Organizers hope the passport will not only make it easier to plan day trips but also help Coloradans and visitors alike discover hidden gems throughout the state.