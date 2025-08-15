Reservoir in northeast Colorado restricts water recreation due to toxic algae bloom

On Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that Jumbo Reservoir will be closed to some water recreation activities due to a toxic algae bloom.

Activities that include water contact, like swimming, paddle boarding, kayaking and water skiing, will be prohibited until deemed safe. Officials said that boating and fishing are still allowed at the reservoir.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir is a 1,578-acre lake in the Jumbo State Wildlife Area and is a popular area for hunting, fishing, camping, boating and wildlife viewing. This reservoir isn't the only one in Colorado struggling with toxic algae blooms this year.

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival may be looking for a new home due to fish kills and upticks in blue-green algae at Sloan's Lake. Cherry Creek Reservoir in Aurora also experienced a significant toxic algae bloom last month.

Blue-green algae seen along a lakeshore Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

The blue-green algae often bloom in the warm summer months and can cause rashes, gastrointestinal issues, muscle weakness, or even vomiting. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the cyanobacteria occur naturally in Colorado, but can become a problem when they rapidly multiply, producing toxins that can harm people and be fatal to animals.