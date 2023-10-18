Southbound lanes of I-25 reopen in southern Colorado after deadly train derailment

On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis traveled to the site of the deadly train derailment near Pueblo that had shut down both directions of I-25 to give an update on the cleanup efforts and investigation. Southbound lanes of I-25 reopened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. One person died when a coal train derailed on Sunday.

Pueblo County

Lafollette Henderson, 60, of Compton, California, died when the semi he was driving was under the bridge that collapsed when a BNSF Railway coal train derailed on Sunday as it was passing over I-25 a few miles north of the Pueblo city limits. That sent 30 train cars filled with coal off the bridge and onto I-25.

Transportation and police officials survey the scene of a deadly train derailment north of Pueblo on Monday. CBS

A preliminary report from federal investigators has determined that a broken rail led to the derailment.

I-25 had been closed in both directions since the derailment and detours were in place. The goal is to have northbound lanes of I-25 reopen on Thursday.

Polis' office said the closed section of southbound I-25 was being re-paved before it reopened. The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to re-open northbound I-25 no later than Thursday evening and may open a single lane prior to re-opening the entire road.

Drivers traveling through that area should expect a rough driving surface because the damaged roadway will be milled and there will be slightly reduced speed limits temporarily through the stretch for safety.

Repairs to the bridge will take longer partly because there is confusion over which entity owns the bridge. BNSF Railway said the state has ownership. CDOT said they have conflicting records on the 65-year-old bridge.