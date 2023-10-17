Broken rail likely caused fatal Colorado train derailment, full closure of Interstate 25 stretches on for a third day

Officials have identified a broken rail as the preliminary cause of the large-scale train derailment north of Pueblo that killed one person. A full closure of Interstate 25 in southern Colorado is continuing for a third day as the cleanup and recovery work continues.

The I-25 closure started late Sunday afternoon and according to a Colorado Department of Transportation news release, the closure is expected to last at least another day.

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Thirty cars from a BNSF Railway train derailed at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday while it was passing above I-25. The derailment had a disastrous effect, causing the bridge to partially collapse and the overturned train cars to spill coal all over the interstate. A semi truck was under the bridge at the time of the derailment and the driver was killed. He was a 60-year-old California man.

The massive cleanup effort is being handled by BNSF Railway and an investigation being led by the National Transportation Safety Board is underway.

"Anytime you see that many rail cars bunched up and coal all over the road, it's a pretty big deal and it's going to take some time to clean up once the highway is released to us, and if there is damage to the highway, it will have to be repaired," said CDOT spokesperson Amber Shipley.

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The various detours that are in place due to the interstate closure are being patrolled by law enforcement agencies including the Colorado State Patrol. CSP said in a news release they are "patrolling these designated routes to ensure motorists adhere to posted speed limits."

State Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, who represents Pueblo County, called the fatal derailment "a tragedy." He said he's concerned about the fact that there have been several other train derailments across the country in recent years.

Detours in place

On Monday CDOT provided the following details about the I-25 detour that's in place: