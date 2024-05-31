Colorado Weather: Hail-producing storms possible east of the Denver metro area

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for hail-producing storms east of the Denver metro area and all of eastern Colorado. The combination of heat, humidity and unstable air should provide enough lift for strong to severe storms to dot the plains by late afternoon and evening on Friday.

On the Severe Weather Outlook map there is a marginal risk for severe storms east of I-25. Farther east there is a slight risk for severe storms. That is where the storms may be larger and have larger hail. The greatest weather threat will be from damaging winds and hail across the eastern plains. There is a smaller risk for flooding and one or two isolated tornadoes in the slight risk (yellow) area of the Weather Outlook map.



Storms over the Denver metro area may form any time after 4 p.m. With the stronger Eastern Plains storms continuing late into the evening.

A view of Denver early Friday morning CBS

Saturday will be another First Alert Weather Day. We have the threat of severe storms across the I-25 corridor and all the eastern plains. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats, but one or two isolated tornadoes are also possible across the Eastern Plains.

Hot and mainly dry weather can be expected for the second half of the weekend. Highs are will be close to 90 degrees by Sunday. The summer like weather will stick around next week with temperatures staying in the upper 80s and low 90s.