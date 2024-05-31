Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Weather: Hail-producing storms possible east of the Denver metro area

By Callie Zanandrie, Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Back to back First Alert Weather Days Friday and Saturday
Back to back First Alert Weather Days Friday and Saturday 03:35

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for hail-producing storms east of the Denver metro area and all of eastern Colorado. The combination of heat, humidity and unstable air should provide enough lift for strong to severe storms to dot the plains by late afternoon and evening on Friday.

picture-1-fawd-details.png

On the Severe Weather Outlook map there is a marginal risk for severe storms east of I-25. Farther east there is a slight risk for severe storms. That is where the storms may be larger and have larger hail. The greatest weather threat will be from damaging winds and hail across the eastern plains. There is a smaller risk for flooding and one or two isolated tornadoes in the slight risk (yellow) area of the Weather Outlook map.

picture-2.png

  
Storms over the Denver metro area may form any time after 4 p.m. With the stronger Eastern Plains storms continuing late into the evening.

denver.jpg
A view of Denver early Friday morning CBS

Saturday will be another First Alert Weather Day. We have the threat of severe storms across the I-25 corridor and all the eastern plains. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats, but one or two isolated tornadoes are also possible across the Eastern Plains.  

picture-3.png

Hot and mainly dry weather can be expected for the second half of the weekend. Highs are will be close to 90 degrees by Sunday. The summer like weather will stick around next week with temperatures staying in the upper 80s and low 90s.

picture-4.png
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 7:10 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.