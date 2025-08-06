Colorado Gov. Jared Polis expands emergency declaration to include Lee Fire after merging with Grease Fire

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday expanded an emergency declaration issued earlier this week for the Elk Fire to include the Lee Fire, which has merged with the nearby Grease Fire near Meeker and grown from 13,000 to almost 23,000 acres overnight.

The Lee and Grease fires had been burning on Bureau of Land Management land southwest of Meeker, and, since merging, the combined fire is now being referred to as the Grease Fire. Multiple residents have been displaced as a result of the fires, and more have been placed on pre-evacuation status.

"The Lee fire now includes federal, state, and private lands and is growing rapidly," the Governor's Office said in a statement. "Fire conditions in northwest Colorado remain at near record levels, and elevated fire weather and fire risk is forecast for the coming week."

The fires straddle and have closed Colorado State Highway 13 -- the Lee Fire to the west at 22,495 acres, and the Elk Fire to the east at 8,305 acres -- and both fires are at 0% containment as of Wednesday morning. Both fires are just south of Meeker, a town of about 2,300 people in Rio Blanco County.

The Lee Fire near Meeker is seen on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office there said the fires have "exceeded local capacity," according to the Governor's Office, and has requested assistance from the state.

Over 230 firefighters, seven aircraft, nine engines, seven hand crews, and heavy equipment are involved in the firefighting efforts.

"Fire conditions in northwest Colorado remain at near record levels, and elevated fire weather and fire risk is forecast for the coming week," the Governor's Office said.

There will be a community meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Meeker High School, 550 School Street, where fire officials will provide updates and answer questions from the community on present and future fire conditions and evacuations.

The National Interagency Fire Center has a live, interactive map of evacuation zones associated with those fires here. You can also call 970-341-8665 for information.