Gov. Jared Polis activating National Guard to assist with extreme cold weather coming

Gov. Jared Polis authorized the activation of over 100 Colorado National Guard members Tuesday to assist with the extreme cold weather that will hit the state over the coming days.

"Colorado's National Guard is up to the challenge whether it's helping distribute the life-saving vaccine or respond to wildfires across our state," Polis said in a statement Tuesday. "Colorado is about to face extreme weather and cold temperatures and the Guard is ready to assist local communities to help keep people safe during this extreme-cold weather snap."

His declaration also activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Office of Emergency Management to assist affected areas. This also allows the OEM to mobilize state resources and make contracts and awards using Emergency Procurement Procedures, the governor's office said.

RELATED: One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

After reaching nearly 50 degrees before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday. Then temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday morning.

The last time the Colorado National Guard was activated to assist with cold weather was in March of this year when Guard members helped rescue stranded motorists and a baby that used an oxygen machine.