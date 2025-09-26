Watch CBS News
Will Colorado's first freeze and snow be late again this year?

Coloradoans know to keep a snow brush in the car year-round—but if last year taught us anything, it's that winter doesn't always arrive right on schedule.

Historically, Denver's average first freeze comes around October 7, and the first measurable snow typically lands by October 18. But in 2024, both were fashionably late:

  • First freeze: October 25

  • First measurable snow: November 4

That's nearly three weeks behind average for freezing temperatures, and more than two weeks late for the first snowfall.

With current long-range forecasts trending warmer and drier for October, there's a growing chance that Denver's first freeze and snowfall will again arrive behind schedule.

That means:

  • More mild autumn days for now 

  • But a potentially sharper transition when winter does arrive 

