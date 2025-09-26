Will Colorado's first freeze and snow be late again this year?

Coloradoans know to keep a snow brush in the car year-round—but if last year taught us anything, it's that winter doesn't always arrive right on schedule.

Historically, Denver's average first freeze comes around October 7, and the first measurable snow typically lands by October 18. But in 2024, both were fashionably late:

First freeze: October 25

First measurable snow: November 4

CBS

That's nearly three weeks behind average for freezing temperatures, and more than two weeks late for the first snowfall.

With current long-range forecasts trending warmer and drier for October, there's a growing chance that Denver's first freeze and snowfall will again arrive behind schedule.

CBS

That means:

More mild autumn days for now

But a potentially sharper transition when winter does arrive