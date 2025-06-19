Colorado drought update: Little change this week, but rain may be on the way

Colorado's latest drought update brings little overall change, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, June 19.

CBS

In northeastern Colorado, there was a small but positive shift: conditions have improved from moderate drought to abnormally dry. While it's not a complete recovery, it marks a slight step in the right direction. However, more serious drought concerns persist across western Colorado. Portions of Delta, Mesa, and Montrose counties remain locked in extreme drought. Soil moisture remains low, vegetation is drying out quickly, and the risk of wildfire is elevated in these areas.

CBS

This week, Colorado did receive some beneficial moisture, especially in parts of the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains. But due to the Drought Monitor's data cutoff on Tuesday morning, that rain isn't reflected in this week's analysis. Looking forward, we're tracking a system that could bring much-needed rain to parts of the state early next week.