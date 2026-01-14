Colorado drivers will be reimbursed for damages due to contaminated fuel, state officials say

Officials with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said that HF Sinclair will reimburse customers for damage to their vehicles as a result of contaminated fuel. That fuel was pumped at multiple locations across the Denver metro area last Thursday.

CBS

Investigators said that more than 400 people were impacted by the contaminated fuel in what is believed to be one of the biggest contamination incidents in Colorado history.

"The time frame in question would be anybody who did fuel up sometime between 6 a.m. on last Thursday and immediately they would have seen engine problems, some of them even upon driving away from the gas station, so anyone who filled up during that time frame and seen issues now very likely unrelated to the contaminated fuel," said Cher Haavind is the Deputy Executive Director and Chief Communications Officer for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment oversees the Division of Oil and Public Safety. They posted a link online to the list of the impacted stations that total 46 stores.

CBS

State officials said during a news conference on Wednesday morning that the investigation is ongoing, but so far their findings suggest all contaminated fuel has been replaced with good fuel.

"If you think you bought fuel at facilities that are on the published list during that time period or since, and the gas station is not cooperating, get in touch with us. We can certainly help encourage them to honor the claim, especially now that we have a list, and we all can point to it and say, 'Sinclair believes you got bad fuel,'" said Zach Hope, the Petroleum Program Manager at the Division of Oil and Public Safety.

The state is encouraging customers to keep their receipts and reach out to the retailer where they purchased the gas. The Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety is also encouraging impacted customers to contact them by submitting a complaint online or calling 303-866-4967.