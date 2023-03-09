Colorado doctor looks to raise awareness about fibroids: "We have to talk about it"

In the United States, data shows more than 11,000,000 women are living with uterine fibroids. There's no specific cause for them, and medical professionals say much more research needs to be done.

Dr. Gabrielle Whitmore, an OB-GYN with UCHealth Women's Care Clinic, helps fibroid patients daily.

"Fibroids are non-cancerous growths of the uterus, and they originate from the muscle layer," she explained. "Whenever I talk to patients, I say there are three components: there's the inner lining, a muscle layer, and the skin layer around it."

Fibroids can grow in any or all of those locations, Whitmore told CBS News Colorado's anchor Mekialaya White. If large enough, they're problematic.

CBS

"They cause abnormal bleeding, so heavy periods, longer periods, painful periods sometimes. And then also bulk symptoms. If they're large, they feel a heavy sensation in their pelvis," she said.

Some women are unaware of their fibroids until they get screened via ultrasound. And they impact 50% to 80% of women of reproductive age.

"But especially in women of color, it's actually about 80%. We know Black women not only have more fibroids, but larger fibroids. We're still trying to identify the research as to why that is. Women of color who have fibroid removal are less likely to have minimally invasive surgery, and more likely to have open surgery, meaning an up-and-down incision like a C-section," Whitmore said.

CBS

She continued saying, "but that's also associated with high rates of infection, high rates of complication, higher rates of pain. It takes longer to go back to work. And it does impact quality of life. Sometimes they need a hysteroscopy, sometimes, they need embolization. Especially patients, who are interested in future fertility, we don't want to take away ability to conceive coming from the reproductive justice lens. It's important to empower our patients and know that we do have options for them."

Whitmore knows first-hand. She discovered she had fibroids after believing her symptoms might have been something else.

"I was like 'okay, I may have a polyp.' Another growth that can happen inside the uterus," she said.

White also shared her story of battling them.

Last year, she underwent a myomectomy surgery to have several large fibroids removed.

CBS

"It can be daunting and there can be some fear around the process," White said.

Whitmore agreed saying, "we hope to eliminate some of that fear with patients. You have to build a level of trust really have those open conversations with your doctor."

It's crucial that discussions around women's health issues continue, Whitmore adds, to prevent women from delaying their care.

"I think our conversation emphasizes why we have to talk about it. This is why I do what I do. It really fuels me. That aha moment to say this is what is going on with your body when they've been struggling with it for so long," she said.